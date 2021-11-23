Roger Doss Nov 23, 2021 26 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGER DOSS , 59, of Holly Grove, passed away November 19, 2021. Service will be Memorial Service will be at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roger Doss Holly Grove Memorial Service Pass Away Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Virginia Susan Harris Boyd Delbert “Corkey Saunders Blank Robert Ray Vanater Blank Kelly Alan Kraft Blank Anthony Frederick White Blank Irene L. Sanders Kenneth Samuel Murdock Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 23, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail