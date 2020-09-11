ROGER LEE ELKINS, 71, of Logan, WV departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan. A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Faith Freewill Baptist Church at Stollings, WV. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV is serving the Elkins Family.
