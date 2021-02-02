ROGER GENE CORDELL, 69, went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 7, 1951 in Charleston, WV, the son of the late Austin and Aileen Cordell. He was a great husband and father. He taught all of his children about God so that one day we can all be together again. Roger was a car salesman and manager for 35 years. He loved his family and God more than anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Allen Cordell.
He is survived by his wife Cathy Cordell; one son, Roger (Shala) Cordell; his daughters, Julia (Brandon) Pardue, Candace Hilbert, and Diana Cordell; brothers, Austin (Bill) Cordell, Terry (Robin) Cordell, and Tommy Cordell; Eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends. A special thank you to the CAMC nurses and Hospice Care.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, at 1 pm at the Goff-McClanahan Cemetery on Kelley's Creek Road in Sissonville, WV. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of West Virginia and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and the safety of others. Cunningham, Parker and Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Cordell Family.