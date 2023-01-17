Roger Harper Jan 17, 2023 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER HARPER, 75, of Spencer, passed away January 14, 2023. Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spencer Roger Harper John H. Taylor Visitation Funeral Home Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Shirley Rollins Douglas George Edward Hicks Jr. Alma Jean Joyce Scott Burdette Marilyn Pridemore Mary Frances Epperson Mary Lou Handley Shirakawa John Barrett Lawman Robert Dennis “Dooney Boxley Maida Alice Sharp Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 17, 2023 Daily Mail WV Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis Remembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Diane Tarantini: A delectable trek to the Texas Bowl Chance encounter leads to CAMC kidney transplant for Ohio woman Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway