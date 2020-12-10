Roger Higginbotham

ROGER DEAN HIGGINBOTHAM 72, of Sissonville passed away at his home on December 4, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Robert and Maxine Higginbotham.
Roger will be missed by his loving wife, Youvonna Higginbotham; brother, Bobby Higginbotham; sisters, Rita Walker, Sue Jones, and Peggy Derrik; step children, Tanga Nichelson, Bonnie Friend, Vernon Southall, and Jenny Rhodes; several grandchildren and great grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
A special thank you to Hospice for their excellent care and compassion while serving Roger and his family.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com