ROGER "HUNK" PAYNE, 80 of Comfort died Feb. 17, 2022. Funeral is 1 p.m. Mon. Feb. 21 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 1 hour prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.