Roger Jack (Jackie) Burnett
ROGER JACK (JACKIE) BURNETT (AKA "Elvis") went home to join his mother and daddy in heaven on August 7, 2020 after a short illness.
Jackie was born in West Plains, Missouri on August 14, 1953. Although Jackie had Downs Syndrome he lived a full and blessed life, participating and excelling in Special Olympic events such as Baggo (corn hole). Jackie loved playing the guitar, singing, playing corn hole and dancing his heart out at all dances. He loved his hot wheels, Elvis and Dr. Pepper. He never met a stranger and touched the hearts of everyone he met. He was a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Bancroft, WV.
Jackie is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend and Mrs. E. R. Burnett, his sister Sandra K. Wheat, and his brothers Larry and Norman. He is survived by his sister Mary Anne Smith (Ron), his brothers Wayne and Itsy (Judy) and numerous nieces and nephews who are all "his favorites".
Robertson Drago Funeral Home in West Plains, Missouri is in charge of the services, which will be held in West Plains. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Hubbard Hospice House.