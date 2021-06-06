Thank you for Reading.

A Celebration of the Life of ROGER KENNETH RANDOLPH will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Parish Center, 1023 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. RSVP to rr@Randolphengineering.com by June 11, 2021. Please note CDC and Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston COVID guidelines will be observed.

Tags

Recommended for you