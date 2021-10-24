After a battle with Parkinson's disease, ROGER L. OSBORNE passed away on October 18, 2021 at the age of 74. He leaves behind his wife, Pamela Osborne, his son, John Osborne, and his daughter Meridith O. Johnstone, and her husband Adam Johnstone. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Greyson Osborne, Ian Osborne, Peyton Johnstone, and Morgan Hassig.
Roger was born December 18, 1946 in Verdunville, West Virginia to father Blair Osborne and mother Verlie Osborne, who predeceased him. He grew up as an only child, the most important person to his parents. He was a graduate of Logan High School, and later graduated from WVU with a B.S. in Accounting, and an M.B.A. Roger married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Copley on August 5, 1967. They lived in Morgantown, while Roger finished school. As a member of the ROTC, Roger earned the rank of Second Lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Knox after graduation. He trained as a tank platoon leader, and later served in Vietnam until February 1971.
Soon thereafter, Roger and Pam moved to Charleston, where he began his career as a C.P.A. with Arnett and Foster. There, he met his longtime friend and future partner Bob Simpson. They joined forces to begin their own successful accounting firm, Simpson & Osborne. Roger was a driven professional, with an unmatched work ethic.
He enjoyed acting as a mentor to many young accountants through the years. Working with Roger was the foundation for the start of the careers of many accomplished West Virginia accountants. His impact as a mentor will continue to influence all those he met, both in accounting and beyond. He also taught anyone interested in learning his hobbies how to shoot and the joy of carpentry.
He was a former Adjunct Professor of Accounting at the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies teaching courses in taxation, accounting, managerial accounting, and finance. He also taught classes at West Virginia University and West Virginia State College, and served as discussion leader for various Continuing Professional Education seminars for CPAs in West Virginia and other states. He was a speaker at professional conferences on tax and other subjects.
As part of his long and distinguished career in the field of accounting, Roger was a well known expert witness for state and federal litigation. He had a reputation as an unflappable expert witness, respected for his thoughtful analysis and decision making.
He also was a longtime, dedicated member and past Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Thomas Memorial Hospital and of Thomas Health Systems.
Simpson & Osborne merged with a regional accounting firm, Dixon Hughes, in 2007. Roger retired from his accomplished career in accounting in 2009.
He participated in numerous professional organizations: American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Past President of the Charleston Chapter of the West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, National Association of Forensic Economics, Past Chairman of the Taxation Committee of the WVCPA, Past Member of the Federal Tax Regional Liaison Committee of the AICPA, Past President and Member of the West Virginia Tax Institute, Past Member of the Board of Directors of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, and Past Member of the West Virginia Board of Accountancy.
He was an avid sportsman, fisherman, hunter, gunsmith, and craftsman who had great talent at woodworking, often building furniture and gadgets for family and friends. He enjoyed skeet shooting and was a skilled marksman, winning many competitions. He obtained a firearm dealers license and loved to work on his friends' guns in his shop. He was a founding member of the WV Clays, and his favorite pastime was spending time with his shooting friends at the gun club. He doted on his hunting dog, Maddie.
Roger loved his family and friends without end, and he will be greatly missed by all of them. Pursuant to his wishes, Roger was cremated. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV, 25301, from 6 - 8 p.m. Social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to thank the kind staff at the CAMC General MICU for their skill and compassion. The family also extends heartfelt thanks to "Uncle" Bob Simpson, who was like a brother to Roger, and an honorary member of the Osborne clan. For those who wish to honor Roger, the family suggests charitable donations to American Parkinson's Disease Association, or your local animal shelter.