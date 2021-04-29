ROGER L. WILSON, 81, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. A graveside service and burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
