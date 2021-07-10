ROGER LEE ANDERSON, 63, of Charleston passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Anderson family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.