ROGER LEE ANDERSON, 63, of Charleston passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Anderson family.

