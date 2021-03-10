ROGER LEE BURDETTE, 73, of Sissonville, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. Roger worked for Waste Management for 21 years and retired in 2014. Roger had a love for being outdoors, chewing Stokers, and his golden retriever, Max.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Ruth Newhouse Burdette; brothers, Uklet, James, and Kenton Burdette, and sister, Beulah Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Travis) Counts; sister, Lillea (Bob) Bostic; grandchildren, Brittany and Justin Counts; great-grandson, Peyton Counts; companion, Martha Gunnoe and a host of other friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services and invite everyone to dress casually if they wish.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Boyd-Burdette Cemetery in Tuppers Creek. The family would like to thank the hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RememberingRLB.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com