ROGER LEE CROWDER, 64, of Frame, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.He was a loving husband, father, brother, and good friend.A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Hanna-Jones Cemetery on Coopers Creek.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hafer Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.