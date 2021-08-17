ROGER LEE DUNLAP, 66, of Seth, WV passed away August 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, at Seth Church of the Nazarene. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
