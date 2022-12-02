ROGER LEE GREEN, age 61, of South Charleston, passed away on Thursday November 24, 2022 in his home.
He was born on October 4, 1961, in Gary, IN. He was a 1979 graduate of DuPont High School and was a chemical operator with Union Carbide, Dow, and then Bayer.
Roger leaves behind his parents, Jimmie Lee and Geraldine Green, of South Charleston, WV; his brother Richard Green of Cross Lanes, WV; his sister Nancy (Barry) Brasseur of Myrtle Beach, SC; his two sons, Travis Green of Nashville, TN, and Austin (Katelyn) Green of Hurricane, WV; his nephews, Nathan, Matthew, and Michael, 2 great nieces, and many dear friends.
Roger lived with ALS for 12 years. His days were not easy, but he fought that battle with great strength for so long, and his passing marks the end of his suffering. Roger was a wonderful father who enjoyed watching his sons throughout their swimming careers and always gave them his love, support, and encouragement. He was a very selfless man who gave back to his community and always took care of others' needs before his own. He loved to solve problems, whether they were for his own family or another, and he always seemed to have the solution. He loved to be out in nature, whether he was riding a dirt bike, spending time in the woods hunting, or simply watching the birds.
A memorial service to honor Roger's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Snodgrass Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.