Roger Lee Green
ROGER LEE GREEN, age 61, of South Charleston, passed away on Thursday November 24, 2022 in his home.

He was born on October 4, 1961, in Gary, IN. He was a 1979 graduate of DuPont High School and was a chemical operator with Union Carbide, Dow, and then Bayer.

