ROGER LEE HERSMAN, 57, of Spencer passed away July 28, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. Services will be 3 p.m., ~ Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Zion Ridge. Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until time of service on Sunday. Arrangements provided by Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home Spencer, WV.
