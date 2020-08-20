ROGER LEE JOHNSON, 74 of Dingess, WV, departed this life on Monday, August 17, 2020. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville, WV is serving the Johnson Family.
