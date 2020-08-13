ROGER LEE SUMMERS, 72, of Elkview, peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Landers Summers and Rome Ed Summers, and brother, Ronnie E. Summers.
He is survived by his step mother, Karen Summers.
The family would like to give a special "Thank You" to Glassgow Home and Health Center for making Roger feel like family.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, August 13, at Landers Cemetery, Elkview, with Pastor Ed Hammons officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.