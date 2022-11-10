ROGER LEE WHEELER, age 89, born on May 19, 1933, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2022. He fought heart complications and lived through multiple heart attacks before God finally asked him to rest. God gave him to Ira Wheeler and Ettus Banks Wheeler, and a brother Larry Wheeler, who are now deceased.
Roger was born in Logan and moved to Beechie Fork in Alum Creek about five years later. He graduated from Duval High School in 1951 then went into the army, which paid for his way through college at Morris Harvey. He married Patsy Kidd on November 21, 1956. He started a career at Frankenbergers on Capitol St., became a buyer for Stone and Thomas, then a salesman for H.I.S. He won "Salesman of the Year" award. This was the first time it had been given. Patsy worked as his secretary and they traveled together.
He helped build the Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek. He was a charter member and taught the Youth Sunday School class. He was a great member of the community and the first president of the Alum Creek Lions Club. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy, of 65 years and his "little girl", Nancy Matthews (John). He loved his nieces and nephews: Robbie Wheeler, Connie Wheeler, Jon Matthews (Anna), Michelle Means (Derrick), Larry Wheeler Jr, Dawn Miller, Denita Kayyali (Ammar), and Danielle Wheeler (Rod). And a special friend, Larry Pauley.
Funeral will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 12, at Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek with Pastor Daniel Dent. Visitation will be from 11 - 1 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park, Alum Creek.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.