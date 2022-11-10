Thank you for Reading.

Roger Lee Wheeler
ROGER LEE WHEELER, age 89, born on May 19, 1933, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2022. He fought heart complications and lived through multiple heart attacks before God finally asked him to rest. God gave him to Ira Wheeler and Ettus Banks Wheeler, and a brother Larry Wheeler, who are now deceased.

Roger was born in Logan and moved to Beechie Fork in Alum Creek about five years later. He graduated from Duval High School in 1951 then went into the army, which paid for his way through college at Morris Harvey. He married Patsy Kidd on November 21, 1956. He started a career at Frankenbergers on Capitol St., became a buyer for Stone and Thomas, then a salesman for H.I.S. He won "Salesman of the Year" award. This was the first time it had been given. Patsy worked as his secretary and they traveled together.

