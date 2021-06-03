On Monday, May 31, 2021, ROGER L. LeMARIER, 75 of Pinch, WV suddenly entered his eternal home.
Roger was a loving husband, dad and "Granddad" to many. Granddad retired from Dupont after 30 years, and went on to build log homes, work as a farrier, as well as using his many God-given talents to help others.
Granddad was a dedicated Christian who loved his family and was the hardest working man we will ever know. He loved his gardens and he loved to fish, cook, read, and spend time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Terry June; two daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Beverly and Jennifer (Russell) Hamm; grandchildren, Meredith Beverly, Evin (Cassie) Hamm, Ameila (Zach) Young, Luke (Taylor) Hamm, Daniel (Chelsea) Beverly, Cody (Savannah) Hamm, and Mallory Hamm; great-grandchildren, Caroline & Isla Hamm, Elsie Young, & Ryder Beverly, with another baby due in July.
Although he will be greatly missed, we all have peace knowing he is at home in Heaven, and we will ALL see him again! Revelation 21:4 KJV
A memorial service will be 7 p.m., Friday June 4, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church of Clendenin.
Friends and family will be received from 6 - 7 p.m., for visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.