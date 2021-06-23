ROGER MARK COOK, 70, of Summersville passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday one-hour prior to the funeral services.
