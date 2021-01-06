ROGER PAUL WADE of Hamlin, WV. Born: November 4, 1948, Passed away: January 3, 2021 at the age of Seventy Two years, One month and Thirty days.
He was the son of the late William Paul Wade and Ruby Jewell Woodyard Wade. He was also preceded in death by his wife; Reva Ann (Pridemore) Wade and grandson; Keith Adkins. He was a Parts Manager with Ideal Chevrolet, a retired School Bus driver for Lincoln County Board of Education for 28 years and a member of Myra Methodist Church.
He is survived by two sons; Joseph (Erin) Wade of Hamlin, WV, Willard Wade (Jummai Graham) of Hamlin, WV, one daughter; Tammy (Brian) Adkins of Hamlin, WV, one sister; Linda (Robert) Pauley of Yawkey, WV, five grandchildren; Ashley Wade (J.D.) of Branchland, WV, Taylor Wade of Hamlin, WV, Julea Ann Wade of Hamlin, WV, Joseph Eli Wade of Hamlin, WV, Cameron Wade of CA, two great grandchildren; Sydney Dean of Branchland, WV and Carter Avia Dean of Branchland, WV.
Memorial Service will be 4 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Minister Charlie McKinney officiating. Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m., Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
God saw he was tired, a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around him and whispered come with me. With tear filled eyes we watched him suffer and saw him fade away. Although we loved him dearly we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.