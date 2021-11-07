Thank you for Reading.

ROGER LEE MINK (ROG),60, of Bentree left this world for his home in heaven on Nov. 4th, 2021, following a short illness.

Rog is the son of the late Albert Franklin Mink and Frances Tracy Mink.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother Rick (Donna) Mink; nephews, Kyle, and Travis; niece, Lindsay; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rog worked as a custom RV assembler and security guard by trade and was a loving caregiver to his Dad for many years. He was always there for family and friends.

Visitation is at the Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge Tuesday, November 9, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m., with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Clay Memorial Gardens.

Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Mink family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonsmithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you