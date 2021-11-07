Roger (Rog) Lee Mink Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGER LEE MINK (ROG),60, of Bentree left this world for his home in heaven on Nov. 4th, 2021, following a short illness.Rog is the son of the late Albert Franklin Mink and Frances Tracy Mink.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother Rick (Donna) Mink; nephews, Kyle, and Travis; niece, Lindsay; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Rog worked as a custom RV assembler and security guard by trade and was a loving caregiver to his Dad for many years. He was always there for family and friends.Visitation is at the Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge Tuesday, November 9, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m., with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Clay Memorial Gardens.Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Mink family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonsmithfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rog Ethnology Pennington-smith Frances Tracy Mink Albert Franklin Mink Burial Rick Memorial Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Lana May Giles T. Jean Stanley Pegram Blank Kathleen Riffle Sowards Donna Jean Vermillion Blank Billie Don Fore John Patrick Conlon Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Blank Mary Louise McDaniel Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 7, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss