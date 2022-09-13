ROGER ROSE, passed away on September 10th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in late May 2022 and it unfortunately took his life at the age of 44.
He is survived by his Mother Ruth Cain, his brother Milton Myers, his sister Tesia Cain, His fiancé Amber Showalter, his oldest daughter Jaylynn Rose, his youngest daughter Kyrstin Showalter, his oldest son Kyle Rose, his youngest sons, Shane Rose and Logan, his dog Bubby Rose, and his cat Casper Rose. He was the best father, fiancé, son and brother one could ask for. He loved his family more than anything and was always there for those close to him.
He enjoyed arrow head hunting, watching his favorite show Supernatural, golfing, construction work, cracking jokes, mocha frappés, and spending time with his loved ones. Roger's humor, intelligence, and kindness will live on with those he knew in life and never leave them. His presence is unforgettable and his spirit shall never die. It is truly indescribable how wonderful Roger Rose was. He now lives in the stars with his sister, father, and others who've passed. One day we will see him again, but for now he is here by watching over us.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.