Roger Rose
ROGER ROSE, passed away on September 10th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in late May 2022 and it unfortunately took his life at the age of 44.

He is survived by his Mother Ruth Cain, his brother Milton Myers, his sister Tesia Cain, His fiancé Amber Showalter, his oldest daughter Jaylynn Rose, his youngest daughter Kyrstin Showalter, his oldest son Kyle Rose, his youngest sons, Shane Rose and Logan, his dog Bubby Rose, and his cat Casper Rose. He was the best father, fiancé, son and brother one could ask for. He loved his family more than anything and was always there for those close to him.

