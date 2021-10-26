Roger Shane Byer Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGER SHANE BYER, 62, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. A private family service will be held at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roger Shane Byer Joe Nott Officiating Sport Clifton Funeral Home Pass Away Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James Gilmore Fletcher Rinick Mary Maxine Skidmore Woodall Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 26, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts