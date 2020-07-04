Roger Starkey

ROGER STARKEY, 66, of Barberton, Ohio, formerly of Spencer, W.Va., died June 29, 2020. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Clover Cemetery, Clover, W.Va. There will be no visitation. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

