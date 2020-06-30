ROGER STEPHEN PAULEY 71, of Shrewsbury passed away June 28, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a retired coal miner for Valley Camp Coal Company and an Army Veteran of Vietnam.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Augusta Garretson Pauley.
Surviving are his sisters, Karen L. Sigman of Shrewsbury and Carol Thomas of Malden; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Pastor David Lucas officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.