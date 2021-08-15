ROGER WENDEL ARNOLD, 64, of South Charleston, passed away at home, in his sleep on August 6, 2021. Born in Charleston, on November 23, 1956, he was the only son of the late June Bennett Arnold and Leslie Harvey Arnold. "Rod" grew up in Chesapeake, West Virginia; graduated from East Bank High School, where he played basketball; and thereafter, attended Marshall University as did his parents and three siblings.
Roger retired after thirty-five years of faithful service from the Dupont Belle Plant. Although it was not a requirement of his job, on his own initiative, Roger studied for and passed the examination to attain a Class IV Wastewater Operator Certification. He consistently was the guy who volunteered to work overtime, especially the night shift, and was always the person who worked Christmas and Thanksgiving so others could enjoy the company of their families.
Roger was a member of the Chesapeake United Methodist Church; and as a member of the Chesapeake Methodist Church Boy Scout Troop, Roger earned the rank of Silver Scout. He also was a Kanawha County 4-H club member; and, while attending Camp Virgil Tate one year, to his surprise and the absolute delight of his parents, at the camp's closing campfire, camp counselors and Kanawha County 4-H agents named him the "Spirit of the Camp."
In the past three years, Roger was diagnosed with cancer in his left lung. However, his heart was determined to be too weak to undergo corrective surgery. Roger's "heart of gold" was exemplified in his consistent, kind, generous, and loving ways. The first to offer help if you needed it, Roger always had a ready supply of gum, candy, or some other gift to offer even a stranger - including masks and gloves for anyone who needed them.
Roger "endured" having his mother as a teacher at Chesapeake Elementary School - and the steadfast and unending love of his four older sisters. He was his father's "pal", and the apple of his mother's eye. When his father took a night class, refreshing his knowledge of trigonometry at East Bank High, Roger bragged that, while his father made an A in the course, Roger had earned an A+.
Preceding Roger in death were his parents, his father sadly dying while Roger was a senior in high school. In addition, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Leslie Glancy and Lois Arnold Keeney, and two brothers-in-law, Stacy Lee Keeney and Lewis Malcolm "Mike" Totten.
Left to cherish Roger's memory are sisters Barbara G. Arnold of Charleston and Mary Arnold Totten of Belle. Also surviving him are nieces, Marti Keeney of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kristiin Mary Glancy of Saint Albans. Roger's surviving nephews include Patrick William Glancy (Dr. Stephanie Glancy) of Indianapolis, Indiana; Mark Leslie Totten of Charleston, and Barry Leslie Keeney (Charlotte) of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Roger's stepson, Austin Robert Knox (Ark) of Elkview, also survives him. In addition, Roger's great nephews, Kyle Keeney of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and Kevin and Connor Keeney of Spartanburg, South Carolina also survive Roger.
The family acknowledges the enduring kindness and friendship of Roger's cousin, Patrick Arnold, of Racine, West Virginia, who faithfully visited Roger during Roger's many hospitalizations in the past three years. Likewise, it acknowledges the kindness and friendship of Renee Phares; life-long friends, Warren Grace; the late Robbie Layne; Sharon Layne Taylor; and Jeff Thompson. The family extends its gratitude to Roger's wonderful, caring next-door neighbors, the John Kennedy family, who watched over Roger.
The family will hold a private service at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, West Virginia for the internment of Roger's ashes, beside his father. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home in Marmet is serving the Arnold family.
For those who may wish to honor Roger's memory, the family suggests contributions to Manna Meal, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301; Chesapeake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 15166, Charleston, West Virginia 25365; or Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries, 212 D. Street, South Charleston, West Virginia 25303. In the alternative, as Roger often did, perform an act of kindness to someone; and most of all -- wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.