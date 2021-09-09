Roger Zane Woods Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGER ZANE WOODS, 66 of Fola, WV passed away September 4, 2021. Graveside service will be September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Kerm Woods Farm Lilly, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Fola Roger Zane Woods Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Maxine "Toodle" Lipscomb Cole Francis Harold Clodfelter Annette Alfreda Fuller Mason Maria Alvarez Blank Linda Sue Hitchcock Theresa Agnes Withrow David Kent Ramey Clark Huffman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries