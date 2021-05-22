Roland Keith Wood

KEITH WOOD, 63, of Boomer, WV passed away on May 20, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Keith was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Hall Wood; father, Clyde Wood; brothers, John and Thomas Wood; and brothers-in-law, John Webb and Lon Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Drema Wood; sisters, Martha Webb and Marilyn Miller; daughter, Jen Wood Cunningham; sons, Michael Belmont, George Belmont and Matt Belmont; sister-in-law, Terry Wood (John); son-in-law, Adam Cunningham (Jen); daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Belmont (Michael); and grandchildren, Theo Belmont, Maxwell Slayton and Kerrigan Snyder.
Keith will be deeply missed. He was truly one of a kind. He loved to work and his passion and dedication were unmatched. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and the mind of a researcher. He always wanted to find a better solution or take things apart to figure out how things worked.
He lived for glass collecting and "picking" at flea markets and estate sales. He shared his love of glass and antiques with customers who became friends from all over the world. Keith always loved talking about the business, WV hand blown glass or the latest treasure he had found at an estate sale or flea market. He had a way with words and loved sharing stories and memories.
After Keith's long career with NAPA and Exterran, he and Drema decided to expand their WV glass and antique business by opening a storefront in Fayetteville in July 2016, with support from sons, George and Matthew.
The store will continue to operate and will remain D and K Collectibles to honor Keith's memory and his dream of owning a business.
The family would like to thank the exceptional staff in the MICU at CAMC Memorial who provided excellent care and support during Keith's last days, and to Dr. Sajjad Haider for his care throughout Keith's cancer treatment.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements. However, the family has decided to not host public memorial services at this time. Immediate family will gather to honor Keith privately in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please support WV glassmakers and/or your favorite local business.
A friend of the family has also set up a GoFundMe account since the D and K Collectibles storefront has been closed so much in recent months while Keith was in the hospital and attending various medical appointments. https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-support-for-keith-drema-wood-family
If you'd prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, please consider making a gift in honor of Keith Wood to the CAMC Foundation, earmarked for the CAMC Cancer Center.