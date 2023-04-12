Thank you for Reading.

Roland Oliver “Bill” Barber
SYSTEM

ROLAND OLIVER "BILL" BARBER, 95, of Fairplain, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2023, which was thankfully a sunny spring morning.

He was born on March 22, 1928, in Ravenswood, WV, and is the son of the late Arthur and Mary Barber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Helen "Jo" (Shockey) Barber.

Tags

Recommended for you