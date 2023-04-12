ROLAND OLIVER "BILL" BARBER, 95, of Fairplain, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2023, which was thankfully a sunny spring morning.
He was born on March 22, 1928, in Ravenswood, WV, and is the son of the late Arthur and Mary Barber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Helen "Jo" (Shockey) Barber.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his life on the farm where he and his wife enjoyed many happy years raising their children and grandchildren. He loved the land and farming was his life. He believed that God gave us the duty of caring for animals and that growing crops represented the rebirth of the land that he was privileged to tend. He loved teaching others the skills of farming that he had learned over the years. He was an encouraging father who wanted all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren to love God and one another. He was a devout Christian and was a member of Parchment Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving family. His four children: Karen Skidmore of Cottageville, WV; Mike (Karen) Barber of Mineral Wells, WV; Pam Tuell of Mineral Wells, WV; and Kim (Greg) Tieman of South Charleston, WV. His seven grandchildren: Kristine, Kevin, and Karl Skidmore, Jennifer Barber, Tiffany (Matt) Stoneking, Dena Tuell, and Shane (Jill) Tieman. His five great grandchildren: Gavin Hill, Cameron Stoneking, Charlette Satoy, Sean, and Allison Tieman. He is also survived by one sister, June Barber Corbin of Ravenswood, WV, and one brother Arch Barber of Dayton, Ohio.
The celebration of his life will begin on Thursday, April 13, 2023, with a visitation from 5 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Casto Funeral Home in Ravenswood, WV. The Reverend Herman Robinson will be officiating. He will be laid to eternal rest at the Ravenswood Cemetery.
As Paul Harvey wrote in his speech to the Future Farmers of America Convention, "And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker." So, God made a farmer." Bill Barber was the living example of that farmer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parchment Valley Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Bill Barber.
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV