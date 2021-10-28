ROLAND RUSTY COOK, 56 of Nitro passed away October 23, 2021. He retired from Kanawha County Schools in 2017. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Nitro.
Rusty loved music and was a talented guitarist. He also enjoyed magic, science fiction, history and building robots.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Monta Cook.
He is survived by his sisters, Genny Cook, Jan Bowman, and Christy Lynn Russell; brothers in law, Clarence Bowman and David Russell; nephews, J.R. Bowman and Joey Markham; niece in law, Heather Markham; and great nephew, Jaxson Markham. He is also survived by his long term girlfriend Melba Melton and a host of beloved relatives and friends. He will be sorely missed by his furbabies Marty and Jester.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Wilson, Dr. Serfontein, Dr. Lewis, Dr. Moore, Dr. Yousef, Dr. McKinney, Dr. Kardos, and Dr.Mahanayak. The family extends their deepest gratitude to all of the staff at CAMC Teays Valley and Specialty Select Hospital at St. Fancis.
Rusty has selfishly donated his body to the Human Gift Registry through Marshall University School of Medicine.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 30, at 11 a.m., at the Nitro First Presbyterian Church with Visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nitro Food Pantry or the Charity of your choice.