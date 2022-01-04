ROLAND WEIS PRICE, 86, of Millwood, WV, passed away January 1, 2022, at his home following a brief illness.
He was born January 12, 1935, in Barrett, WV, a son of the late Cecil and Blanche (Turner) Price. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brothers, James and Elmer Phillip Price; sister, Arlean Johnson.
He retired with 36 years of service from Century Aluminum, Ravenswood, WV and a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local # 5668, Ravenswood. Roland was a former coal miner and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a member of the Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church, Cottageville, WV. He served many years as deacon and Sunday school teacher and was a former member and deacon of Reynolds Street Freewill Baptist Church, Summersville, WV.
Survivors include his wife 64 years Sharon Elaine (Bailey) Price; sons, Rolan Michael (Kim) Price of Tunnel Hill, GA, Pastor Mark Allen (Mary) Price of Cottageville and David Westmoreland of Parkersburg; daughter, Terri Elaine (David) Weightman of Kingston, GA; sisters, Janice Brown of Absecon, NJ, Linda Barber and Brenda Sinnett both of Ravenswood; grandchildren, Tyler Price, Dalton Weightman, Alayna Duke, Destiney Lane, Thomas Reed, Caleb Reed, Mason Westmoreland, Braxton Westmoreland, Cortney Price, and five great-grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Arnold Nicholas and Pastor Mark Price officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service, Wednesday at the funeral home.