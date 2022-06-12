ROMA LEE HARRISON, 90 of Ripley, passed away June 9. 2022 at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley following a long illness.
She was born August 26, 1931 in Confidence, WV, daughter of the late Rev. Romie and Ara Rogers Arthur. She was a homemaker and worked at Almeda's of Ripley for 25 years. She was a Christian and member of the Ripley Baptist Temple.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Gary) Samples; brother, Ron Arthur; grandchildren, Rebekah (Logan) Skurupey, Mike (Rachel) Samples and Jake (Mary) Samples; 10 great grandchildren, Huck, Gavin, Halle, Shepherd, Lily, Anabelle, Noah, Juliet, Gregory and Nora Lee; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parent's she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Denny Paul Harrison, son D.P. Harrison and brothers Paul Arthur, William "Bunt" Arthur and Donald Arthur.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Rick Perrine and Pastor Jake Samples officiating. Committal Service and burial will be in the Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House at 4:30 p.m. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center for the love and care shown to her during her stay there.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Roma Lee, the family suggests they be made to the Ripley Baptist Temple Food Pantry, 320 Charleston Dr., Ripley, WV 25271