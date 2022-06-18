Roman Lee Frye Jun 18, 2022 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROMAN LEE FRYE 31, of Griffithsville, WV passed away: June 16, 2022. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV will be in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Memorial Service Lee Frye Funeral Home Pass Away Hamlin Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Timothy Dale Riddle Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Ernest "Ernie" Rhodes Blank Ernest “Ernie” Rhodes James “Little” Daugherty Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says