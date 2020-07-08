Romey Lindell Nelson
ROMEY LINDELL NELSON, 80, of Lick Creek, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 7, 1940, in Ridgeview, the son of the late Thurmond Nelson and Verna Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents Chester Walls, Nona Spears, Owen Nelson and Minnie Nelson; three brothers, Johnny Lowell, Darrell and Maxwell Nelson.
Romey loved golfing, antiques, restoring antiques, politics and being a philanthropist.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Wanda Nelson; two daughters, Pamela (Mark) Broughton and Rebecca Nelson; two sons, Bill (Mary) Nelson and Mark Nelson; three sisters, Joyce Cole, Mary Bolen, and Diana Putnam; four brothers, Tommy (Sue) Nelson, James (Phyllis) Nelson, Terry (Betty) Nelson, and Dean (Nancy) Thompson; eight grandchildren, Kimberly (Brent) Thompson, Jason Broughton, Kayla (Howie) Nelson, Sarah (Timothy) Fowler, Joshua (Brittany) Nelson, Hollie (Tommy) Morton, Rob Johnson and Olivia Nelson; twelve great-grandchildren, Daniel and Kaitlyn Thompson, Chase, Haylee, and Blake Broughton, Isaiah and Chase Fowler, Nathaniel Lafferty, Sophia Phelps, Elijah and Sawyer Nelson, and Kenslie Morton.
Romey was a devout Christian. He served in the Infantry as a radio operator for the Marines. He also served sea duty out of Alaska.
Donations can be made to Lick Creek Community Church at 5882 Lick Creek Road, Danville, WV 25053.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Lick Creek Community Church, with David May and Bill Nelson officiating. Burial followed at Family Memorial Gardens, Danville.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., was in charge of the arrangements.