ROMIE EDWARD KELLEY, 71, of Sissonville passed away March 16, 2021 in Hubbard Hospice House.
Romie was born June 27, 1949 in Greenbrier County to the late Hershel Kelley and Susan Francis Bailey Eades. In addition to his parents, Romie was preceded in death by his son, Romie "Eddie" Kelley II; and a brother, Hershel "Bo" Kelley.
Romie was a retired Boilermaker, local 667 with 33 years service. Romie enjoyed Golfing, restoring antique cars, and tinkering in his garage.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 52 years, Diana Burford Kelley at home; son, Jimmy Kelley (Lisa) of Sissonville; five brothers, Donnie, Kenny, John (Julie), Jim (Rhonda), and Robby; four sisters, Janet (Rick), Kitty (Harvey), Linda (Manuel), and Bunny (Robert); grandchildren, Brittany Kelley, Ryan Kelley, and Madison Kelley; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Bailey Family Cemetery, Poca River Road.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.