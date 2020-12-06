Ron L. Whaples

RONALD L. "RON" WHAPLES, age 63, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at HospiceCare - CAMC after an extended illness.
He was born July 29, 1957 in Charleston, son of the late Homer and Virginia Lee Whaples. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sandi Rife.
Ron liked hunting, fishing, camping riding ATV's, and the company of his many friends. He was well liked and very respected. He was kind and considerate. Ron was one of the most outgoing people you would ever meet.
Ron's career was multifaceted. His work can still be viewed in the many masonry projects spanning the Kanawha Valley. The public would also remember him from his service in the tree care industry.
Ron is survived by his Fianc e, Tiziana Longerbeam children, Rhonda Whaples, Ashley Whaples and Ronald Keith Whaples; seven grandchildren; sister Shirley Miller, husband Ed; brother Keith, wife Sue; and his beloved dog Jake.
A private memorial will be held in his honor by his family and friends.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.