RONALD A SCHULTZ, of South Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021, at Genesis Dunbar Center at the age of 100.
After graduating from South Charleston High School, he was employed at Union Carbide (now DOW), then entered the Navy and served during World War II. After the war, he met and married Louise Turley in 1947. He went to work with his father (Blaine H Schultz), and brother, Shelvy Schultz in "Schultz and Sons Plumbing and Heating." Ronald retired from their plumbing business in the 1980s.
Ronald Schultz was preceded in death by his parents, Blaine and Marie Schultz; his brother, Shelvy Schultz; his wife, Louise Schultz (2011), daughter, Theresa Gail Schultz (2019). Surviving Mr. Schultz is daughter, Debbie Scott (Gary), grandson, Gary Wayne Scott, II (Lesley), granddaughter, Tina McNealy and Great Granddaughters, Brooke, and Kaylee McNealy. Also, nephew David Schultz (Peggy) of Tampa, Florida, and Rozanne Schultz Marsh (Ron) of Anchorage, Alaska.
The family of Ronald Schultz wants to thank Loretta Loveless for such kind and loving care given to Ronald at Genesis Dunbar Center. They also want to acknowledge with grateful appreciation, the staff of Genesis Dunbar Center.
Funeral Service will be on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park (upper Mausoleum Chapel) with the Reverend Sharon Gearing of First Presbyterian Church South Charleston, presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service for family and friends. For the safety of everyone's health, face covering, or masks are required indoors.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston at 518 2nd Avenue SW, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Memories of Ronald may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.