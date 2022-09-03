RONALD ANDREW McCLURE, 62, of Evans, WV, passed away August 24, 2022, at the home of his sister in Evans, following an extended illness.
He was born October 13, 1959, in Point Pleasant, WV, a son of the late Harley Andrew McClure and Judy Ann (Thaxton) Moore of Evans.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Johnathan McClure and step-father, Stephen Moore.
He was a former licensed contractor. He was a maintenance supervisor for Jackson County working at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and later at the Jackson County Courthouse. He attended Smith Church, Leon, WV in his youth and later attended the Evans United Methodist Church. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, mechanic work, and carpentry.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his granddaughter, Jasmine T. McClure of Ravenswood; sisters, Leigh Ann Moore of Evans and Susan Lang of Circleville, OH; brother, Kevin (Jeana) Moore of Leon; step-mother, Bernice McClure.
The services for Johnathan McClure will also be at the same time and place as the services for Ronald McClure.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Smith Church, Leon, WV with Pastor Dee Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until time of service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.