Ronald Boggess

RONNIE BOGGESS, 72, of Sissonville, WV passed away peacefully and quietly at home on the evening of December 20, 2020 after a long illness, while being loved and cared for by his family.
Born March 22, 1948 in Charleston, WV, he was a son of the late Collett and Ruth Boggess. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Linda Shamblin and Paul Boggess.
He retired from Bayer CropScience at Institute, WV with 36 years of service. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1966 to 1972 in Ripley, WV.
Ronnie loved his God, his family, and his community of Sissonville. He had a bigger than life personality and never met a stranger. If he ever met you, he never forgot you. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching sports from the local little league and high school to college and professional sports.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Libby, and daughters Becky (Tony) Bradley of Sissonville and Megan (Ben) Thompson of Huntington. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Katie and Abby Bradley, and Luke and Case Thompson. Also, he will be missed by his nephew Scott Shamblin, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ronnie was the recipient of an organ donation and the family would like to thank his donor for their generous gift that gave us many additional years with him. In addition, the family thanks Dr. Carl Berg and the transplant team of Duke University Hospital and locally, Dr. Harry Duncan and Dr. Julie DeTemple for providing such excellent care over the past several years. Hospice provided much comfort during his final days.
Pastor Aaron Jones will officiate at a private family service in the near future with interment following at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum.
Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville is in charge of arrangements.