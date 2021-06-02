Ronald Bright Jun 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RONALD BRIGHT 81 passed away May 31, 2021. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Harry Machado Blank Rena Proudfoot Samuel L. Barnette Rhea L. Duke Carolyn Katherine Stewart Blank Steven W. Kessell John F. O'Connor Blank Dayton E. Knapp Mildred Ann (Sayre) Parsons Bill Bennett Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 2, 2021 Daily Mail WV Agencies remind boaters about water safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend Camden Park readies new season of retro fun Trolley attractions: A bygone era of entertainment Hygge in the hills: Danish concept is Appalachian way of life Ramp festival returns to Richwood Saturday