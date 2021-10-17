Thank you for Reading.

RONALD C. "BUD" KEENAN 77 of Pond Gap passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at CAMC Hospice House, Charleston.

He was preceded in death by his son, buddy Keenan.

He is survived by his daughter; Denise Fitzwater of Pond Gap and grandson; Shawn Rucker, sister; Lula Belle Ransom of Mammoth and a host of other family members and friends.

There will be no services at this time.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Keenan family.

