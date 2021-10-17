Ronald C. “Bud” Keenan Oct 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RONALD C. "BUD" KEENAN 77 of Pond Gap passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at CAMC Hospice House, Charleston.He was preceded in death by his son, buddy Keenan.He is survived by his daughter; Denise Fitzwater of Pond Gap and grandson; Shawn Rucker, sister; Lula Belle Ransom of Mammoth and a host of other family members and friends.There will be no services at this time.Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Keenan family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Keenan Bud Gap Charleston Shawn Rucker Denise Fitzwater Daughter Recommended for you Local Spotlight Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Eric Shawn Caruthers Blank Casey Elizabeth Doyle Morris Patty Jean Saunders Pansy Delores Dunlap Caldwell Ava Dianne Wilson Peyton Blank Edna Marie Kidd Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 16, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers