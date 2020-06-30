RONALD CLARK HOLBERT, 69, son of the late Alfred Ray Holbert, Jr. and Julia (Hardman) Holbert died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA on Monday, June 29, from 6 - 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral for the family will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV and held at Brooksville Baptist Church, Big Bend, WV on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. with burial at Big Bend Cemetery.
