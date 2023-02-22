RONALD DALE PORTER, 76, of Danville, WV, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 20, 2023, after a brief illness and a stay at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital at Charleston, WV.
Ronald was born March 20, 1946, at Chauncey, WV, to the late Ersel and Georgia Simpkins Porter.
He was a most generous person who loved everyone and never met a stranger. He was a member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle Church of West Madison, WV, and he was saved at the Garrett Chapel Community Church at Garrett Fork. He was a lifelong Christian for 56 years.
Ronald worked for the United States Postal Service. He was also a school cook at Crooked Creek Grade School, a teacher's aide at Big Creek Grade School and East Chapmanville Grade School where he also served as a custodian, and he also worked for the WV DHHR for many years.
In his earlier years, he attended Chauncey Grade School, Lane Grade School, Omar Grade School, and Chapmanville Jr. High School and Chapmanville High School where he was a 1963 graduate. He also attended Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College. He loved working on and planning his Chapmanville High School Class of 1963 Reunions.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Bragg Porter; one brother, Charles Porter; one nephew, Randy Porter; and a special great-nephew, David Matthew Porter.
Those left to cherish his memory include his cousin whom he felt was like his sister, Sandy Scott of Foster, WV; one niece, Cindy (Ray) Blevins of Ohio; two great-nieces, Kailey and Rebecca Blevins of Ohio; two great-nephews, Stephen Porter of Ohio and Adams Porter of Colorado; and a very special friend for over 60 years, Sharon Adams of Chapmanville, WV. Ronald will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, WV, with Rev. Edsel Aleshire and Rev. Mark Meeker officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services Friday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.