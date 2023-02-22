Thank you for Reading.

Ronald Dale Porter
RONALD DALE PORTER, 76, of Danville, WV, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 20, 2023, after a brief illness and a stay at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital at Charleston, WV.

Ronald was born March 20, 1946, at Chauncey, WV, to the late Ersel and Georgia Simpkins Porter.

