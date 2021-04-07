RONALD DEE BOWE, "OLD BOWE", 87 of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord Sunday April 4, 2021 at Oak Ridge Center after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Alva Goodrich Bowe and Bertha Blanche Vaughn Bowe. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, William Dare Bowe and Raymond Alton Bowe; and sister, Doris Jean Thompson.
Ronald was a member of Cold Springs Full Gospel Tabernacle, he had made the church his life. He also had a passion for building homes for people.
He is survived by: son, Ronald Dee Bowe II (Jeanie); and daughters, Camille Smith (Darrell) and Sandra Jean Moore (Randy); brother, David Paul Bowe; grandchildren, Jean Pritt, Dee Bowe III, April Moore, Misty Yeager, Matthew Smith, Jennifer Pitts and Andrew Smith; 17 great grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the staff and caretakers at Oak Ridge Center.
According to Covid-19 restrictions we have to social distance and wear masks.
The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday April 7, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at Matics Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Darris Barker officiating. Burial will be in Bowe Cemetery Bomont, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com