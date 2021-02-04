Ronald E. Surbaugh

RONALD EDWARD SURBAUGH 82, died peacefully in his sleep on January 31, 2021, following a long illness. Born on July 4, 1938 in Diamond, Ronnie was the son of the late Herman Adam and Evelyn Steele Surbaugh.
Ronnie was employed by American Electric Power at Cabin Creek and Kanawha River Plants, retiring after 32 years. After retirement, he purchased golf clubs and spent many hours on the links with his daughter and friends. He also loved to hunt, fish and travel with his family.
Baptized into Judson Baptist Church on October 23, 1949, he was believed to be the longest living member at the time of his passing. He was also a member of Chelyan Lodge No. 158 AF&AM, Scottish Rite Orient of West Virginia, Beni Kedem Shrine, Royal Order of Jesters and Kanawha Chapter No. 38, Order of Eastern Star. Ronnie previously served in the West Virginia Air National Guard, was a former member of the Beni Kedem Shrine Motor Corp and served 42 years on the Belle Town Council.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Deardorff Surbaugh; daughter, Rhonda Surbaugh of Belle; nephews, Brad Deardorff and wife, Elizabeth of New Market, Maryland, Jeff Deardorff and wife, Lynn of Belle; great nieces, Rebekah and Lauren Deardorff of Belle; great nephews, Dana Deardorff of Columbus, Ohio, Kerrick and Gareth Deardorff of New Market, Maryland.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nursing staff at Hospice of West Virginia, CAMC Memorial Division, for the kindness and compassion extended during the past week.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with minister Charles Mays officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Masonic graveside rites performed by Chelyan Lodge No. 158 AF&AM. A walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Friday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
