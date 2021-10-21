RONALD EUGENE BROWN JR., 59 of Murrels Inlet, SC formerly of Charleston, passed away tragically in an automobile accident on Friday October 15, 2021.
Ronald was born May 26, 1962 to the late Ronald E. and Yvonne Stuart Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Paula Tinsley Brown; daughters, Amy Bennett (Ryan), Emily Shue (Dustin); son, Bryant Adkins (Ramona); grandchildren, Makayla, Austin, Maddox, Danica, Remington, Reagan, Rowan and River; sister, Donna Smith (Jeff); nieces, Samantha Carney (Joey), Shannon Sovine (Jody); great nieces and nephews, Derek, Kaylee, Landon, Ella and Bryson; special friends, Randall and Susan Linville; baby dog, Harley.
Ronald was a member of the Brothers of the Wheel MC Kanawha Valley Chapter having retired after 10 years. He was a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1980, and was a Warehouse Distribution Worker with Rite Aid for over 30 years.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Friday October 22, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow the service at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until time of service Friday at the funeral home. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com