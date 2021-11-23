To know him, was to laugh with him, and will his laugh forever be missed!
RONALD EUGENE DAVIS, age 56 of Clendenin, affectionately known as Ron or Ronnie by most who knew and loved him, passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side on Nov 20, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice, Thomas Memorial Hospital. One of his last statements spoken by Ronnie was that he was ready and all right with the Lord!
Ronnie was preceded in death by his loving mother and his stepfather, Delores Davis Murdock & Basil Murdock, uncles Nelson (Garland) Davis, and Albert (Galton) Davis, and aunt Eloise Davis.
Left to cherish his memories are his best friend Nancy White (Terry Urban), his favorite fur baby, his girl Pokey, his siblings Jeannie (Ronald) Evans, Misty (Danny) Moore, Sheila Murdock, Allen (Tina) Murdock, Lena (Richard) Roton, Lorene (Mike) Miller, Levetta Casto, Timothy (Shelia) Murdock, and Dennis (Stephanie) Parsons, uncle Elbert Junior (Beverly) Davis, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
We would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff in the ICU and Hospice for the attention, care, and respect given to Ron and our family.
Per Ron's request, his remains will be cremated and there will be no service.
Please consider a monetary donation to your local hospice facility in memory of Ronnie.