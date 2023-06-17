Ronald Eugene Justice Jun 17, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RONALD EUGENE JUSTICE 68 of Danville, WV, passed away June 11, 2023 There will be a private family service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Spotlight Peter S. Beer Donzie Ray Gilfilen Oeda “Faye” Jividen Rev Dianne Simmons Chase Anita Davis Mosley Bruce Edward Hopkins Oeda F. Jividen Patricia Rae Keene Wells Sherron Ann “Turk” Jones Angelia Faye Nichols Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A rural town, a fleeing flagship and a faltering faith in higher education What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods